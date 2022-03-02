Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 Mar 2022
10:14 pm
State Capture

Mammoth task ahead for Batohi and NPA as state capture cases descend thick and fast

Bernadette Wicks

Her increasing workload comes in the wake of the release of the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe
The “avalanche” of state capture cases National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi last year said she was preparing for is starting to descend thick and fast. Her increasing workload comes in the wake of the release of the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. And as she and her team now face the mammoth task of what – and who – to go after, anti-corruption lobbyists say they should start small. Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chief executive Wayne Duvenage said on Wednesday: “The first thing I would do...

