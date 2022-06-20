JUST IN: Final state capture report handover delayed again

Faizel Patel

The Presidency has announced that the official handover of the State Capture Commission’s fifth and final instalment of the state capture report is expected to be further delayed.

The report was supposed to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, but this has now put on hold.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson vincent Magwenaya shared the news on Twitter.

“This morning, President Ramaphosa and the Chief Justice discussed the timing of the handing over of the final Commission report. A new date and time for the handover will be announced soon.”

The commission, headed by then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrapped up its work on Sunday night and sent it to Ramaphosa electronically.

The hard copy of the state capture report was supposed to be handed to the president in an official ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday.

The highly-anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and the State Security Agency (SSA), the Gupta’s Waterkloof landing and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The first Zondo report was released in January this year and focused on South African Airways (SAA), Gupta-owned newspaper, The New Age, and the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The other three reports revealed damning financial misconduct at Transnet, Bosasa, Eskom and the Free State asbestos scandal among other issues.

Menwhile, , the Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton has emphasized that former President Jacob Zuma is not the only one to be blame for state capture.

Speaking to The Citizen, Balton said the Gupta’s were the biggest instigators of state capture.

“If you look at its terms of references and the eight points in there, five of them point directly to the Guptas and their involvement in state capture in this country and I am hoping that this final report elaborates on their specific role, as well as the role of parliament, the executive and every other entity that made state capture possible.”

Balton said it will be important to see if Zondo’s recommedations would be acted upon.

