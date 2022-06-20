Ramaphosa will receive final state capture report on Wednesday, says Commission

Faizel Patel

The State Capture Commission has announced that parts 4 and part 5 of commissions state capture report are expected to be officially handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday in Cape Town.

In a statement issued on Monday, secretary of the commission Itumeleng Mosala said the commission faced challenges in processing the report, which resulted in the delay.

The reports were initially due to be officially handed over to Ramaphosa on Monday at 6pm.

“The Presidency will announce the exact time for Wednesday handover.”

“The final volumes of the Part V and VI of the report are about 1 824 pages long. The volumes themselves are seven in total. In the interest of quality and reduction of unavoidable errors, and as a result of calendar logistical problems, it has become necessary to allow for a responsible and proper completion of the conclusion of the Report,” the Mosala said.

The commission, headed by then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrapped up its work on Sunday night and sent the state capture report to Ramaphosa electronically.

The highly-anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and the State Security Agency (SSA), the Gupta’s Waterkloof landing and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The first Zondo report was released in January this year and focused on South African Airways (SAA), Gupta-owned newspaper, The New Age, and the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The other three reports revealed damning financial misconduct at Transnet, Bosasa, Eskom and the Free State asbestos scandal among other issues.

