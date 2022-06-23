State Capture rogues gallery: A who’s who of government high-flyers

Citizen Reporter

The major players mentioned and those implicated in the first four volumes of the state capture reports included the biggest names and also current senior Cabinet ministers.

Part one focused on SA Airways (SAA) and related companies, the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper, and the South African Revenue Service.

Former president Jacob Zuma was implicated for the first time and several high-profile allies, including former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and former Government Communication and Information System chief executive Mzwanele Manyi, who enabled state capture during his 18-month tenure.

Myeni and former SAA head of technical operations Yakhe Kwinana were found to have run the airline into the ground.

Part two dealt with evidence related to corruption allegations at rail, port and pipeline company Transnet and arms company Denel.

The report implicated former public enterprise ministers Malusi Gigaba – who was found to have lied about not knowing the Guptas and using his position to appoint their allies in strategic positions at state-owned companies – and Lynne Brown – who denied knowing the Guptas before it was proved she helped them loot state resources at Denel – as well as former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe.

Part three was dedicated to corruption allegations at Bosasa, later renamed African Global Operations, where the company’s executives were found to have used their connections with politicians to score lucrative government contracts.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe enjoyed security upgrades and renovations at his homes.

Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Zuma were among the prominent names implicated in the report. Former company executive Angelo Agrizzi alleged Mokonyane received annual Christmas groceries from Bosasa.

Part four dealt with, among other things, the capture of Eskom and the Free State’s controversial R1-billion housing project.

Ngoako Ramatlhodi was replaced by Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister, influenced by

the Guptas.