JUST IN: Zuma to challenge state capture report, lay complaint against Zondo

Thapelo Lekabe

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced that the former president will challenge the findings of the State Capture Commission, as far as they relate to him.

Zuma also wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate the commission’s chair, Justice Raymond Zondo.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg following this week’s release of the fifth and final installment of the state capture commission’s report.

Picture – Press conference in Sandton. Adv Dali Mpofu, JGZ Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manye and Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

Justice Zondo, the chairperson of the commission, handed the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Manyi described the report as “unlawful and irrational” and outlined a number of steps Zuma intended to take against Justice Zondo.

He also reiterated Zuma’s complaints about the establishment of the state capture commission and Zondo’s appointment as its chairperson, even though the courts have already ruled on this.

The Zondo commission made damning findings against Zuma finding that he enabled corruption and state capture by his close associates, the controversial Gupta brothers, through the looting of billions of rand worth of government contracts.

Justice Zondo also found that Zuma’s son, Duduzane, acted as a “conduit” between the Guptas and government.

He recommended that law enforcement agencies further investigate Zuma, and others, with a view to possible prosecution for corruption and other charges.

Zuma was meant to address the media on the findings, but he received legal advice that to do so might violate his parole conditions.

Picture – Twitter @ @DZumaSambudla

His daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla posted a picture with her father shortly before the briefing. Zuma’s lead legal advisor Advocate Dali Mpofu said legal consultations were taking place in Johannesburg.

