Terror at 34 000 feet: What Flydubai passengers endured during a mid-flight cockpit attack

The incident unfolded aboard Flight FZ1073 when the co-pilot allegedly assaulted Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

Passengers aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv faced a terrifying mid-air ordeal after a co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain and attempted to seize control of the aircraft, sending the jet plunging about 17 000 (5 200 metres) feet before pilots regained control.

The incident unfolded last week aboard Flight FZ1073, cruising at 34 000 feet (approximately 10 360 metres), when the co-pilot attacked the captain.

The co-pilot allegedly assaulted Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

SA Pilot

A South African pilot travelling as an off-duty crew member reportedly helped prevent a potential catastrophe after passengers and cabin crew subdued the attacker.

The aircraft briefly plunged about 17 000 feet (5 180 metres) before it was brought back under control.

The flight was diverted and forced to land in an emergency at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot was arrested by Saudi authorities and handed over to the United Arab Emirates, which is leading the probe.

Horror

While investigators work to establish exactly what happened, an experienced South African aviation professional, who asked not to be named due to professional obligations, told The Citizen the aircraft’s rapid descent would have exposed passengers to extreme physical forces, confusion and fear as pilots fought to recover the jet.

“When an aircraft enters a sudden dive, passengers can experience a sensation of weightlessness,” the source said.

G-forces

As the pilot attempted to recover the aircraft, those on board would likely have been subjected to significant G-forces, pinning them into their seats and potentially throwing unsecured passengers and objects around the cabin.

The expert explained that the aircraft is also believed to have exceeded its intended operating speed during the descent, placing enormous stress on critical flight control surfaces.

“When an aircraft reaches those speeds, the controls react extremely quickly and become subject to intense aerodynamic forces. Components can begin to flutter and, in severe cases, parts of the aircraft can break apart.”

Damage

Reports indicate the aircraft’s rudder sustained damage during the incident, raising concerns about how close it came to a more catastrophic structural failure.

“They were fortunate that the situation was brought under control when it was. Had it continued for longer, there could have been additional damage to the aircraft.”

Rare scenario

The aviation expert said incidents involving violence inside the cockpit remain exceptionally rare, particularly since the security reforms implemented worldwide following the 11 September 2001 attacks in the United States (US).

Modern commercial aircraft have reinforced cockpit doors designed to prevent unauthorised access.

“The cockpit is protected at all costs. Access is controlled, and pilots can deny entry from inside the flight deck. The entire aircraft depends on maintaining the integrity of that space.”

Disruptions

While airlines regularly deal with disruptive passengers, gaining access to the cockpit has become increasingly difficult due to stringent security procedures.

The source noted that the circumstances of this incident appear unusual because the threat originated from within the cockpit rather than from passengers attempting to force entry.

Pilot screening

The expert also pointed to reports suggesting the suspected pilot’s previous employer had allegedly raised concerns about his mental well-being before he was hired.

According to the source, commercial pilots typically undergo extensive psychometric assessments and background checks before joining an airline.

“Pilots go through psychological screening and vetting processes, but ultimately each airline determines how that information is assessed and acted upon.”

Investigators are expected to examine all factors surrounding the pilot’s employment history and medical background as part of the inquiry.

Flying remains the safest form of transport

Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, the aviation expert stressed that commercial air travel remains one of the safest forms of transport in the world.

“There are hundreds of thousands of flights that take off and land safely every day. Incidents like this receive significant attention because they are extremely rare.”

The expert noted that layers of security, rigorous training, crew procedures and regulatory oversight continue to make commercial aviation exceptionally safe.

“Nothing is ever 100% foolproof, but aviation has remarkable safety systems in place. Events like this also lead to closer scrutiny and further improvements across the industry.”

South Africa’s strong aviation safety record

The source added that South Africa continues to maintain a strong aviation safety culture, supported by robust pilot training standards and regulatory oversight.

Training institutions and airlines in the country are widely respected, while many South African pilots accumulate broad operational experience before progressing to commercial airline careers.

“In South Africa, pilots often work their way through different sectors of aviation before joining airlines. That gives them a wider range of experience and often produces highly capable flight crews.”

As investigators work to establish exactly what happened on board the flight, aviation experts say the incident serves as a reminder of both the risks associated with modern air travel and the extensive safety systems designed to prevent tragedy when unexpected crises occur thousands of metres above the ground.