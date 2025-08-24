‘The very soul of storytelling’: Tributes pour in for Mam’ Nandi Nyembe

Her unforgettable roles include appearances in iSibaya, Soul City, Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, Jacob’s Cross, and the Oscar-nominated film Yesterday

South Africa is mourning the death of veteran actress Mam’ Nandi Nyembe, who has been hailed as the “very soul of South African storytelling” and a guiding light in the country’s arts landscape.

Her passing was announced on Saturday in a joint statement by the Nyembe family and the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

‘Far more than an actress’

“It is with profound sorrow that the Nyembe Family, together with the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most treasured icons of the arts, Mam’ Nandi Nyembe,” the statement read.

“Mam’ Nandi was far more than an actress; she was the very soul of South African storytelling. A teacher, a guide, and a mother to this nation, she carried our struggles, our laughter, and our victories through every performance with truth, dignity, and heart.”

The department and family said Nyembe’s career was defined not only by her talent but also by the way she inspired generations of young actors in villages and townships across the country.

“She gave our people pride and our stories, a purpose. She showed young actors that greatness isn’t defined by where you come from, but by how deeply you are willing to give of yourself. Her extraordinary legacy is that her art is eternal.”

Family mourns a mother and grandmother

While the world remembers her as an actress, her family said Nyembe was the centre of their lives.

“Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe,” said her grandson, Jabulani Nyembe.

“To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything. Her love, laughter, and strength will stay with us always. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time.”

McKenzie: ‘You shared a legend with us’

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to Nyembe, calling her loss a blow to the nation.

“You shared a legend with us. Her loss is not yours alone, but a loss we all feel. South Africa bows its head in sorrow but also lifts its eyes in honour of the life she lived so powerfully,” McKenzie said.

MEC Chiloane: ‘She gave dignity to our stories’

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloan,e also extended his condolences, describing Nyembe as a cultural giant.

“Mme Nandi’s career, spanning more than five decades, added richly to the cultural tapestry of the nation,” Chiloane said.

Her unforgettable roles include appearances in iSibaya, Soul City, Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, Jacob’s Cross, and the Oscar-nominated film Yesterday.

According to the MEC, Nyembe was more than an actress, she was an icon and a mentor.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Mme Nandi. She gave dignity to the stories of our people and carried them with authenticity and grace. Earlier this year, she spoke with rare honesty about her wish to keep working rather than being pitied.

“That humility and strength deeply touched the nation, reminding us of the resilience of our artists and the importance of celebrating their contributions while they are still with us. Mme Nandi’s name will forever stand among the greats who shaped South African storytelling.”

