There has been an increase in this type of robbery in Johannesburg

These incidents typically occur when individuals are targeted in public spaces and followed to their homes.

Security company Community Active Protection (CAP) has raised the alarm over a growing trend of follow-home robberies in Johannesburg.

It warned residents to remain alert and adopt preventative strategies to avoid falling victim to these organised attacks.

‘Criminals are calculated and methodical’

According to CAP, these incidents typically occur when individuals are targeted in public spaces and followed to their homes, where criminals wait for the right moment to strike, often as residents enter their driveways or open gates.

“These attacks are not random,” the organisation said in a safety update this week.

“Victims are often selected for their visible luxury items, expensive vehicles or after making significant purchases or cash withdrawals.”

CAP further cautioned that these crimes can happen at any time of day and that ride-hailing services do not eliminate the risk.

“Attackers may use multiple vehicles and often strike during routine, vulnerable moments,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Parliament criticises police’s ‘lethargy’ when responding to missing persons cases

Steps residents can take

CAP stressed the importance of situational awareness and unpredictability to reduce vulnerability.

“While out in public, maintain acute awareness and avoid displaying valuables or large sums of cash,” it advised.

On the road, it recommends being aware of vehicles that follow you or mimic your movements.

“Vary your routes and routines to maintain unpredictability,” CAP said.

If residents suspect they are being followed, they should not go home.

“Your residence is your most vulnerable point […] Drive to a safe public location – such as a police station, busy petrol station or shopping centre – and call the CAP Control Room on 0861 227 227,” it said.

ALSO READ: ‘Barbarism and brutality’: Burnt body found in Mahikeng field sparks vigilante killing fears

Safe arrival at home

Before turning onto your street, CAP advises checking if you’re being followed.

“If suspicious, do not proceed directly home. Instead, circle the block or wait in a safe, public area until you are certain you are not being tailed. Use remote gate controls well in advance, avoiding idling at your gate.”

Residents are also urged to keep panic buttons nearby and report any suspicious behaviour.

“Your active participation and heightened vigilance are fundamental to our collective safety,” CAP concluded.

NOW READ: Top Saps crime intelligence boss arrested for R45m property deals