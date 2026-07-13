These areas will be hit by City Power’s outages this week

City Power said the planned interruptions form part of its ongoing programme to strengthen the electricity network.

Residents and businesses in parts of Johannesburg will experience planned electricity interruptions this week as City Power carries out maintenance.

The utility said the scheduled work will take place between Monday, 13 July and Sunday, 19 July, with outages planned in parts of Midrand and the inner city.

Planned maintenance to improve network

City Power said the planned interruptions form part of its ongoing programme to maintain and improve the reliability and stability of the electricity network.

“These activities also help protect the network during periods of increased demand, particularly during the winter season when colder weather places additional pressure on electricity infrastructure,” the utility said.

Customers have been urged to treat all electrical supply points as live throughout the interruption period, as electricity could be restored earlier than expected.

“Customers are also encouraged to unplug appliances during the outage to avoid possible damage when the electricity supply is restored.”

Areas affected this week

On Tuesday, 14 July, electricity will be interrupted from 9am to 5pm at the Midrand SDC’s Beaulieu Switching Station. The outage will affect:

Papenfus Drive,

Crocus Road,

Palamino Road,

Marwari Road,

Percheron Road,

Jutlander Road,

Appaloosa Road, and

Lipizzaner Road.

A second planned outage will take place on Thursday, 16 July, from 9am to 5pm at the Midrand SDC’s Longmeadow Switching Station. Areas affected include:

Nguni Drive,

Jersey Drive,

Friesland Drive,

Guernsey Drive,

Angus Crescent,

Lipizzaner Road, and

Longmeadow Boulevard.

On Sunday, 19 July, power will be interrupted at the Inner City SDC’s Cydna Substation. The outage will affect:

Bernam,

Corlet Drive,

VW Melrose,

Nissan Melrose,

Atholl Oaklands,

Toyota Melrose and

Blu Bird Shopping Centre.

City Power appeals for patience

City Power acknowledged that the planned outages would inconvenience customers but said the work remained necessary.

Customers with queries or service requests have been encouraged to use the utility’s online platform, contact its call centre on 011 490 7484 or 0800 202 925, or follow their respective SDC WhatsApp channels for real-time updates.