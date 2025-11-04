These Cape Town areas will experience load reduction this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Load reduction measures will affect multiple Cape Town areas this week. Residents in the affected areas will experience daily power cuts scheduled from Tuesday, 4 November, through Sunday, 9 November 2025.

During load reduction, the utility conducts power cuts twice a day.

While load shedding remains suspended nationally, Eskom still implements scheduled power cuts due to electrical grid pressures.

Affected areas

Two blocks of areas in Cape Town will be impacted by the scheduled outages:

Block A:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B:

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

Daily schedule

The power cuts will run continuously throughout the week.

These outages coincide with typical peak demand times when residents prepare for their day in the morning and return home in the evening.

Residents should prepare for disruptions during these times by charging devices and planning meals around the outage schedule.

ALSO READ: Load reduction: Here are the areas affected in Gauteng

What is load reduction?

Load reduction differs from load shedding. Eskom implements these measures to prevent overloading on the electricity network in specific areas.

Dr Kubeshnie Bhugwandin, Renewables Manager at Eskom, previously told the parliamentary portfolio committee that load reduction represents a challenge distinct from the national load shedding crisis.

She described it as “a proactive approach used by Eskom and utilities globally to manage electricity consumption, particularly during periods of high demand like your morning and evening peaks.”

The scheduled cuts help manage demand on the local distribution network during peak usage times.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that load reduction would cease to exist in approximately a year and a few months.

READ NEXT: The hidden cost of staying on the grid as electricity price increases continue