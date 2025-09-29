These Eskom-supplied areas in Gauteng will experience load reduction this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Various areas will experience planned power outages during this period.

Residents and businesses are urged to prepare for power interruptions, which are expected to last up to six hours in some areas and around five hours in others.

Outage times will vary by location, in line with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule.

Areas affected

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Mofolo, Meadowlands, Riverside, Protea South, and Chiawelo.

Other affected regions include Protea North, Dube, Tshongweni, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will impact regions including Protea Glen, Soweto Nomzamo, Kagiso, and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Orange Farm, Sebokeng, Eikenhof, Cuba, Graceland, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Although the schedule for October has not yet officially been released. Patterns from previous months suggest that the following areas may experience blackouts later in the week.

Diepkloof

Thabiso

Spruit View

Havanna

Jetta

Naledi

Khutsong

Langaville

Rietvallei Outlying

Winterveldt

Ga-Rankuwa

Mabopane

Emdeni

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

