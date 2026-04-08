These four Johannesburg CBD streets are getting new names

The Johannesburg municipality is undertaking a 12-month refurbishment of a large section of the CBD.

The Johannesburg municipality is pressing on with plans to rename several streets in the city’s CBD.

The city is redeveloping a precinct in the CBD in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, using the Cathedral of St Mary the Virgin as its centrepiece and theme.

Approval for the renaming was given by the council back in April 2022, with a final window for public comment closing on 5 May.

Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) will be leading the 12-month regeneration programme of just over 100 blocks between Sophie de Bruyn, Commissioner, Harrison, Claim and Mooi Streets.

“This plan envisions a safe, respectful, clean and inclusive environment where residents, businesses, informal traders, and Joburgers can coexist harmoniously,” the city stated on Wednesday.

Johannesburg streets to be renamed

The city explained that the renaming was intended to showcase the heritage of the precinct by inserting figures associated with the cathedral.

Three of the streets bordering St Mary’s will be renamed, with the fourth being located in Braamfontein off Smit Street.

Plein Street is set to be renamed to Desmond Tutu Street in honour of the Nobel Prize-winning Archbishop.

Wanderers Street could become Simeon Nkoane Street, while De Villiers Street may become Trevor Huddleston Street.

Joseph Simeon Nkoane was the former Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg East, while Huddleston was an English bishop and anti-apartheid activist.

Hoek Street was proposed to be named after Gonville Ffrench-Beytagh, with the city settling on Cathedral Street.

“Archbishop Tutu served as a moral compass for South Africa, with St. Mary’s Cathedral acting as a sanctuary and beacon of hope.

“By integrating urban regeneration with heritage preservation, this project aims to create a living tribute that honours Desmond Tutu and his ideals,” the city stated.

‘Creating a supporting environment’

The city did not disclose the cost of the project.

It said the precinct development aimed to create a space that aligns with the municipality’s vision of a modern urban environment.

“The precinct will prioritise walkability, accessibility, and integrated transport, while strengthening public spaces and improving safety, dignity, and environmental sustainability.”

The plan will further promote economic inclusion by creating a supportive environment for local businesses, traders, and cultural activity, ensuring the precinct becomes a catalyst for shared growth.

“The Tutu Precinct represents a significant milestone in Johannesburg’s ongoing efforts to reshape the inner city into a place of connection and opportunity,” the city stated.