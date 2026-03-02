South Africa

These Gauteng areas face Eskom load reduction this week

By Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

2 March 2026

11:02 am

Eskom follows a seven-day rotational schedule, with outages affecting different areas each day.

Load reduction

Picture: iStock

Eskom is continuing with its load reduction in Gauteng this week. Several areas across the region will experience power outages during this period.

According to the power utility, the outages follow a rotating schedule that varies by area.

Some regions will have outages lasting up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

Load reduction in affected areas

Eskom‘s latest schedule shows that various regions across Gauteng will be subjected to power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Kopanong and its extensions, Mabopane, Tshepiso, Elandsfontein, Klipview, Rooderpoort, Evaton, Sebokeng, and Emdeni.

Other affected regions include Tsakane and some extensions, Zithobeni extensions, Winterveldt, Koi Koi, Tloung, and Vosloorus.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including Spruit View extensions, Magagula Heights, Chiawelo, Lakeside, Sharpville Outlying, and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Langaville, Temba, Meadowlands zones, Jabavu, Radebe & Sali, Rushof, and Klippan.

The following areas will also be affected by this week’s load reduction:

  • Garankuwa
  • Soshanguve
  • Evaton
  • Ivory Park
  • Sebokeng
  • Drumblade
  • Cullinan Outlying
  • Mapetla
  • Protea South
  • Rabie Ridge
  • Orange Farm

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Load-reduction-Gauteng-March-2026Download

