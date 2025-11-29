These major Gauteng routes will experience heavy traffic ahead of prayer day on Sunday

Motorists warned to expect congestion as thousands head to FNB Stadium for National Prayer Day on Sunday

Thousands of churchgoers are expected to descend on FNB Stadium this Sunday for National Prayer Day, with the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) warning motorists to brace for significant congestion on major routes leading into Johannesburg.

The provincial traffic authority has identified several key highways that will likely experience heavy traffic from Saturday through Sunday evening as congregants from various faith-based organisations travel to the event scheduled for 30 November 2025.

Routes to be affected

The Gauteng Traffic Police have highlighted that the N1 from Polokwane to Johannesburg will be one of the main routes experiencing increased traffic volumes. “Heavy traffic is expected on major routes from Saturday until Sunday evening as congregants from different Faith-based Organisations will be travelling in large numbers,” the GTP stated.

Other routes expected to see significant congestion include the:

N3 from Durban to Johannesburg,

N4 from Emalahleni to Johannesburg,

N1 from Bloemfontein to Johannesburg, and

N12 from Potchefstroom to Johannesburg.

Furthermore, all roads in the vicinity of FNB Stadium are also anticipated to be particularly busy.

Safety guidelines for motorists

The traffic police have issued a comprehensive set of safety guidelines for road users travelling this weekend.

Motorists have been advised to observe speed limits, particularly given recent weather conditions.

“Drive within the prescribed speed limits as some roads may be wet due to heavy rainfall,” the GTP cautioned.

Drivers have also been reminded to switch on their headlamps during rainy conditions to improve visibility and to maintain safe following distances at all times.

“Drivers must always maintain a safe following distance,” the authority emphasised.

Pedestrian safety concerns

Special attention has been drawn to pedestrian safety, particularly around the stadium area where large crowds are expected.

“Young children and pedestrians must be careful when crossing the roads, especially around FNB stadium,” the GTP warned.

The traffic police have also called for patience from motorists navigating the busy conditions.

“Exercise patience and avoid unnecessary overtaking, especially around FNB stadium,” they stated, while urging all drivers to ensure their vehicles remain roadworthy throughout the journey.

Law enforcement deployment

The Gauteng Traffic Police will be working alongside other law enforcement agencies throughout the province to manage traffic flow and ensure road safety during the event.

Motorists have been asked to cooperate with officials on duty.

“Motorists are strongly encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officials throughout the weekend and beyond to ensure road safety and save lives,” the GTP stated.

