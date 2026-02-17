These roads will be closed for FNB Stadium Pirates vs Sundowns game on Wednesday

Motorists who want to avoid the stadium precinct entirely are encouraged to use these roads

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that road closures and traffic diversions will be implemented around the FNB Stadium precinct on Wednesday, ahead of the Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns match.

Gates open at 3.30pm, with kickoff scheduled for 7.30pm and the game expected to wrap up at 9.15pm.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla encouraged motorists to plan ahead.

“Road closures will be implemented at 6pm,” he said, adding that “spectators are strongly advised to arrive as early as possible to allow ample time to find parking and avoid being caught in traffic disruptions during the implementation of road closures.”

A contraflow traffic management system will operate on Nasrec Road – active from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road on the northern side of the stadium, and from Adcock Ingram Road to Recreation Road on the southern side.

Fihla said the system will add lanes towards the stadium before kickoff and lanes away from it after the final whistle.

Which roads will be closed

Several key roads will be either fully closed or significantly affected.

The Soweto Highway will be closed to general traffic between the N1 bridge and Mentz Street in Booysens, reserved exclusively for Rea Vaya bus services.

Nasrec Road will be affected between Shaft 17 and Recreation Road.

Fihla confirmed additional closures during the post-match egress period.

“During egress, Adcock Ingram Road will be closed to prevent traffic from moving towards the stadium,” he said.

“Similarly, Aerodrome Road will be closed to push traffic away from the venue more efficiently.”

Spectators using public transport will be dropped off at the transportation hub on Landbou Road.

Roads where heavy traffic is expected

Beyond formal closures, motorists should brace for heavy congestion on several surrounding routes.

These include:

Nasrec Road between Rifle Range Road and Main Reef Road

Randshow Road between Nasrec Road and the N1 North on-ramp

Golden Highway between Rand Show Road and Soweto Highway

N17 between Nasrec Road and the N1 North on-ramp

M1 and N1 in both directions

Booysens Reserve Road between Crownwood Road and Nasrec Road

“JMPD personnel will be deployed and stationed at key intersections to ensure the safety of pedestrians, enforce traffic regulations, and assist with traffic flow,” Fihla said.

He also extended a direct appeal to nearby communities.

“We appeal to residents in the Riverlea and Ormonde areas to be patient, as the high volume of traffic for this night game may make leaving or returning home difficult.”

Alternative routes to use

Motorists who want to avoid the stadium precinct entirely are encouraged to use the:

N1

M1

N12

Main Reef Road

Aerodrome Road

Adcock Ingram Road as a bypass option

