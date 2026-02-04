Thinking of setting up a billboard? Here’s how much you could get fined if you do it illegally

Homeowners face daily penalties of up to R1 000 and removal costs exceeding R300 per square metre for unauthorised outdoor advertising on private property.

That painted advertisement on your garden wall, billboard in your yard, or public land could land you with hefty fines and removal costs running into thousands of rands.

The Joburg Property Company (JPC) has ramped up enforcement operations against illegal outdoor advertising across the city.

It is targeting everything from unauthorised billboards on major highways to painted advertisements in private yards, with homeowners and small businesses caught in the net alongside major corporations.

Municipal regulations in Gauteng strictly control all outdoor advertising visible from public spaces, even on private property.

While some township residents receive payment for allowing advertisements on their walls along prominent roads, they too must comply with municipal regulations requiring approval for any outdoor advertising visible from public spaces.

Major brands caught in enforcement net

The multidisciplinary enforcement team, comprising JPC, City of Joburg’s Department of Development Planning, JMPD, City Power and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), focused on signs illegally connected to City Power infrastructure, structures erected without approval, and billboards on public land lacking proper authorisation.

The crackdown intensified this week with operations along the M1 North near Midrand.

JPC CEO Musah Makhunga expressed concern that many illegal signs belong to established corporations rather than small businesses.

“We are targeting areas where signs have been illegally erected, and we will continue removing them until full compliance is achieved,” said Makhunga.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg municipality claims advertising non-compliance robbing city of R250m per year

What this means for your property

For homeowners considering allowing advertising on their property walls or yards, the message is clear: get approval first or face escalating costs.

According to COJ bylaws and proposed tariff fees, the combination of removal fees at R345 per square metre, storage costs at R328 per square metre, and daily penalties of R1 000 can quickly turn a modest advertising arrangement into a financial disaster.

Even businesses displaying their own signage on their premises must comply with the regulations.

According to the JPC, outdoor advertising encompasses any marketing material that reaches consumers outside their homes, whether on-premise signs indicating business locations or third-party commercial advertising.

This includes estate agent boards, construction site signs, business signs, wall signs, and building wraps.

The CEO urged brands to verify compliance documentation before purchasing advertising space, advice that applies equally to homeowners approached by advertisers.

“We urge brands to check the compliance documents of media owners before purchasing advertising space. When signs are illegal, the removals affect the brands as well. Our aim is to protect public safety, reduce visual clutter, and ensure adherence to by-laws,” he said.

Fifty illegal advertisements removed since December

The operation, launched in December last year, has already resulted in the removal of up to 50 illegal advertisements occupying public land without payment or proper approval.

Makhunga emphasised the revenue implications of the crackdown.

“We are committed to ensuring full compliance with City by-laws and protecting Johannesburg’s interests. The outdoor advertising industry must work with the City, follow proper processes, and ensure that all signage erected within Johannesburg is fully compliant,” Makhunga concluded.

ALSO READ: Joburg’s residents fuming as city aims to cash in on public parks and sports clubs

Safety concerns drive enforcement priorities

Executive Director for Development Planning Eric Raboshakga warned that illegal signage poses serious safety risks beyond regulatory violations.

Many removed signs were illegally connected to City Power infrastructure and erected without structural approval.

The JPC said these created potential hazards for road users and pedestrians.

“Before putting up any sign, owners must apply through Development Planning, obtain consent from JPC for public land, submit engineering drawings, and meet all safety requirements,” he said.

Raboshakga stressed that compliance is mandatory and that consequences for violations are severe.

“These regulations exist for a reason. A poorly installed sign can collapse or distract drivers, posing serious safety risks. Where owners ignore City notices, we remove the signs and may impose penalties of up to 12 times the standard rates,” said Raboshakga.

Application fees and removal penalties

For those seeking to advertise legally, painted advertisements and murals require applications under Section 22 of the by-laws.

The 2023-24 tariff structure includes a non-refundable pre-evaluation and administration fee of R1 958, comprising R446 plus R1 512.

Beyond the initial application fee, advertisers must pay R300 per square metre of advertising display, regardless of whether the sign is erected on private or council land.

The previous year’s rate stood at R284 per square metre, with a combined pre-evaluation and admin fee of R1 859.

However, the real financial pain comes for those who ignore the regulations.

Under Section 30 of the by-laws, the city can recover removal and storage costs from property owners.

For advertising posters, the removal cost is set at R104 per poster.

For all other advertising signs, including billboards and painted advertisements, property owners face removal charges of R345 per square metre, in addition to R328 per square metre for storage costs incurred by the council or its agents.

Property owners who fail to remove illegal signage within the prescribed notice period also face penalty tariffs under Section 38 of the by-laws.

“Any advertising sign identified to be illegally erected on council-owned land or property and not removed within the prescribed period of the notice given, may incur the cost of a penalty tariff, ” according to the city’s bylaws.

Those found guilty may incur a daily penalty of R1 000 until the sign is removed or the violation is remedied.

The city can also recover costs from owners of advertising signs that have been removed and stored under the by-laws, with additional fees for appeals.

Appeals require a non-refundable fee of R6 650 for the 2023-24 period, up from R6 314 the previous year.

READ NEXT: Late crackdown leaves streets cluttered