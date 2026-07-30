This is the new provincial police commissioner of the North West

The appointment forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within Saps.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams has been appointed as the new provincial commissioner of the North West province.

Acting National Commissioner of the Saps Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane made the announcement on Thursday, 29 July 2026.

Adams takes over from Sello Kwena, who retired in December 2024.

‘Constitutional milestone’

Dimpane described the appointment as a constitutional milestone rather than a routine administrative process.

She emphasised that the appointment was undertaken through extensive consultation with the premier, the MEC for community safety and other authorities.

“This appointment reflects a transparent, credible and merit‑based process. Our objective was never simply to fill a vacancy. Our responsibility was to identify a leader capable of confronting the increasingly complex policing environment facing the North West province.”

Decades of service

Adams, who assumes office on 1 August 2026, brings 34 years of distinguished service and deep operational experience.

He has served as a Public Order Police member, National Intervention Unit operator and trainer, Advanced VIP Close Protector, and was among the pioneering members of the elite Counter Assault Team.

“The North West is not merely receiving another provincial commissioner,” Dimpane said. “It is receiving one of the most specialised operational commanders produced by the South African Police Service – a combat specialist, a trainer of specialised units, a leader forged in operational policing.”

Lead with courage

Dimpane urged Adams to lead with courage and conviction under the Saps Reset Agenda.

“Drive intelligence‑led policing, strengthen detective capability, enhance visible policing, and ensure that every police station becomes a centre of service excellence,” she said.

“General Adams inherits not simply an office, but a profound constitutional responsibility. The people of the North West expect visible policing, decisive action against illegal mining, and safer communities. Together, we will restore public confidence and reset policing in the province,” Dimpane said.

Saps reset

Adams’ appointment forms part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within Saps.

On Wednesday, 29 July 2026, Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi was appointed as the new provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, taking over the reins of policing in one of South Africa’s most complex crime environments.

Dyantyi succeeded Thembesile Patekile, who retired at the end of June 2026.

Dyantyi was promoted from major general to provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, bringing with him 34 years of service in the South African Police Service.

Other provincial commissioners

Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces will also be getting new provincial commissioners on the following dates: