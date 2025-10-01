A timeline of Nathi Mthethwa’s last hours: What we know so far

Events leading to and following Mthethwa's death on Tuesday.

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, died in Paris on Tuesday, 30 September.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed his passing.

French publication Le Parisien reported that Mthethwa’s body was found on Tuesday, with authorities believing he jumped from the 22nd floor of a four-star hotel in the city.

Here is a timeline of events leading to and following Mthethwa’s death on Tuesday.

February 2024: Appointed ambassador

The former police, arts, culture and sports minister presented his credentials as South African ambassador to France on 29 February 2024.

He was appointed to the diplomatic posting in December 2023, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected announcement in July 2023.

Thursday, 26 September: Added to witness list

News emerged that Mthethwa was reportedly added to a list of 33 witnesses to be questioned by Parliament’s ad hoc committee into alleged misconduct, collusion and corruption in the police. The list reportedly also included Ramaphosa.

On the same day Mthethwa was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for political interference during his time as police minister.

Saturday, 28 September: Commemoration attendance

One of Mthethwa’s last public appearances was at the 109th anniversary of the Battle of Delville Wood marked in Longueval, Département de la Somme, France.

He laid a wreath at the tomb of Private Beleza Myengwa, a South African Labour Corps soldier in World War 1, at the nearby Delville Wood South African National Memorial.

Monday, 29 September

Monday afternoon, 3pm: Last phone activity

Police said this was the last time Mthethwa’s phone was used. According to French publication Le Parisien, the former police minister was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement on Tuesday that Mthethwa had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel on the western edge of the French capital.

Monday afternoon and evening: Wife receives worrying message

The prosecutor’s office said Mthethwa’s wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, received a worrying message from him. The message reportedly talked about him “not being able to do this anymore”.

Le Parisien further reported that Buthelezi last saw Mthethwa shortly before 4.30pm.

Mthethwa reportedly told Buthelezi that he was leaving for “a cocktail party”. However Mthethwa actually went to the Hyatt Hotel.

After receiving the text about 9.30pm, Buthelezi is said to have alerted authorities who sparked a search of woods in western Paris.

Books into hotel room

Prosecutors said that on Monday afternoon, he booked himself into the hotel, “an establishment in which he had reserved a room “around 10 days previously.”

When he was booked in, the windows were secure, but later there were signs of it being tampered with by scissors. There was no sign of forced entry or drugs or medication at the scene.

Tuesday, 30 September

Tuesday morning: Body discovered

Mthethwa’s body was found in the hotel’s courtyard shortly after 11am by a security guard.

Beccuau said the room’s window had been forced open with scissors that were left at the scene. Prosecutors claimed that he jumped from the 22nd storey.

Tuesday afternoon: Reports reach mainstream media

Reports of his disappearance and subsequent death reached mainstream media.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed Mthethwa’s passing, saying that the circumstances were under investigation by French authorities.

The Paris prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the death.

Tributes

Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to his wife and extended family.

Parliamentary Communication Services, on behalf of the portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation chairperson Supra Mahumapelo, described Mthethwa’s passing as a “national loss”.

The ANC said he was not merely a public official but a “committed” cadre of the liberation struggle and a “dedicated” servant in the country’s democratic era.

The uMkhonto weSizwe party extended its condolences, saying he would be remembered for his “dedicated service” to the nation as minister of police and sport, arts and culture, as well as South Africa’s ambassador to France.

Wednesday, 1 October

No protection detail

Dirco confirmed that Mthethwa did not have a protection detail at the time of his death. Clayson Monyela and Chriphin Phiri from Dirco both said that “ambassadors do not have security”.

Monyela further said that ambassadors are only afforded drivers.

He also said that Mthethwa’s driver was safe and unharmed, though he did not state the driver’s whereabouts during the time of Mthethwa’s death.

Russian embassy tribute

The Russian embassy in South Africa said it had learned with deep sorrow of the untimely passing of Mthethwa.

“The Russian side fondly remembers ambassador Mthethwa as a distinguished statesman and a person of deep integrity and compassion,” the embassy said.

It noted that throughout his career, including his service in various ministerial roles, Mthethwa maintained constructive and heartfelt engagement with the Russian Federation, describing this as “a legacy to be remembered with sincere appreciation”.

