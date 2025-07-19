Toddler and 25-year-old killed in Kennedy Road Settlement fire

Kennedy Road Informal Settlements face persistent challenges with fires and natural disasters.

Bandile Zulu and Nonhle Mbango, victims of Kennedy Road Informal Settlements fire. Image: Collage/ SUpplied/ MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma.

A 19-month-old baby and a 25-year-old woman died in a devastating fire that swept through the Kennedy Road Informal Settlements, destroying 122 shacks.

According to officials, the blaze originated from a burning candle.

The victims have been identified as Bandile Zulu, the 19-month-old baby, and Nonhle Mbango, 25, who had recently buried her father just weeks before the tragedy.

Government response to Kennedy Road Informal Settlements fire

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma said he engaged with the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane to coordinate emergency assistance for affected families.

“We wish to report that a roving team involving officials from the national Department of Human Settlements, the provincial Department of Human Settlements, and the eThekwini Municipality is already working out a plan to speed up the delivery of building material,” Duma said.

The MEC confirmed that officials from his office have already met with the bereaved families.

“We send our deepest condolences to Zulu and Mbango families. May the departed souls rest in peace,” he stated.

According to Duma, relief efforts awaited the completion of verification processes by disaster management teams from eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

ALSO READ: ‘His brother is not coming back’: Heartbroken mother speaks after toddler dies in Pretoria tent fire

Extended family notification

Duma indicated that authorities are prioritising communication with extended family members in distant areas.

“At this stage, their focus is to ensure that extended families in Mount Frere and Umzimkhulu are properly informed about the tragedy,” he said.

The MEC is working alongside Ward 25 councillor, Themba Mkhize to assist families with burial arrangements for their loved ones.

Recurring disaster pattern and relocation challenges

Kennedy Road Informal Settlements face persistent challenges with fires and natural disasters.

“Kennedy Road Informal Settlements are always affected by fires and natural disasters such as floods,” Duma noted.

The MEC expressed concern about settlement patterns despite previous relocation efforts.

Many residents who were originally relocated to alternative areas returned to the informal settlement.

“Critically, we remain worried about the fact that residents who originally lived there were relocated to the newly built houses in Waterloo and double-story homes just across Kennedy Road,” Duma stated.

During a recent meeting with Minister Simelane and eThekwini Mayor Councillor Cyril Xaba, officials agreed on stronger enforcement measures.

The leadership consensus focused on implementing bylaws to prevent people from reoccupying or renting shacks in the area.

ALSO READ: Six-year-old Limpopo boy shot in the head by stray bullet

Urban migration realities

Despite enforcement challenges, Duma acknowledged the broader socio-economic factors driving the growth of informal settlements.

People continue to migrate to eThekwini and other secondary cities in search of economic opportunities.

“These are realities that we are grappling with,” he said.

MEC spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya confirmed the government’s multi-level response to the tragedy.

The spokesperson emphasised that building material delivery plans are already underway, pending final verification by the disaster team.

READ NEXT: George building collapse ‘was entirely preventable’ – report