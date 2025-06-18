Top 10 stories of the day: Bavuma: Proteas win sinks in | MaMkhize’s luxury cars up for auction | Kyalami nears F1

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 18 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a total of 13 cars and a tour bus linked to the controversial businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize are set to be auctioned online next week.

Furthermore, South Africa is one step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. But Kyalami Grand Prix circuit owner Toby Venter has put a damper on celebrations, citing a lack of commitment from government.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 cars and a tour bus linked to the controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize are set to be auctioned online next week.

Furthermore, South Africa is one step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. But Kyalami Grand Prix circuit owner Toby Venter has put a damper on celebrations, citing a lack of commitment from government.

Weather tomorrow: 19 June 2025

Damaging waves are expected between the Western and Eastern Cape, while very cold weather continues to grip parts of the Western Cape’s interior as well as the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Proteas ‘overwhelmed’ by welcome from fans, says captain Bavuma

Returning home to a rapturous welcome from fans on Wednesday, captain Temba Bavuma said the magnitude of the Proteas team’s achievement in London last week had only really sunk in when he and his squad entered the arrivals hall at OR Tambo International.

Bavuma admitted the Proteas were taken aback by the thousands of people who turned up at the airport to welcome the team home after they won the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s four days earlier.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batter Aiden Markram interacting with fans after returning home from the World Test Championship final in London. Picture: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

The victory ensured they ended a 27-year trophy drought for the national cricket side, who last won a championship final at the 1998 Champions Trophy tournament.

Police deployed to protect Gift of the Givers workers from water mafia in Eastern Cape

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has condemned threats made against humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers while they were providing assistance to flood-affected communities in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The incident prompted both national and local government to denounce the criminal opportunism targeting disaster relief efforts.

Eastern Cape floods. Picture: X/@CliffShiko

Members of an alleged “water mafia” reportedly connected to service providers contracted by the OR Tambo District Municipality allegedly threatened Gift of the Givers staff on Saturday, 14 June 2025, as they distributed clean drinking water to flood victims.

Sars strikes: MaMkhize’s luxury cars up for auction

A total of 13 cars and a tour bus linked to the controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize are set to be auctioned online next week.

Bids for the 14 vehicles are welcome from 27 June to 2 July 2025.

Among the luxury cars is a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100, one of only 100 made worldwide. Picture: Bidders Choicer website.

Some of the cars set to be auctioned, including the tour bus, still have Royal AM Football Club’s branding on the sides. The soccer club, formerly known as Bloemfontein Celtics, was bought by Mkhize in 2021 and moved to KwaZulu-Natal.

Sundowns off to winning start at Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Ulsan HD 1-0 in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Inter & Co Stadium on Tuesday.

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the match in what was an entertaining game between the two teams.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal at Cape Town Stadium on 3 May 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Rayners also had a goal disallowed due to offside against the Korean Republic outfit. The game was delayed by over an hour due to adverse weather conditions in Orlando, Florida.

Kyalami closer to hosting F1, but government ‘not playing its part’

South Africa is one step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. But Kyalami Grand Prix circuit owner Toby Venter has put a damper on celebrations, citing a lack of commitment from government.

Venter announced on Wednesday that the FIA has approved the proposed upgrades Kyalami requires to host a Formula One race for the first time since 1993 and has been granted a three-year window to comply. He is confident the upgrades, for which the circuit will foot the bill – estimated to be between R90- and R180-million – and set to take three months, can be completed before the end of the year.

An artistic impression of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit hosting an F1 race with new stands and hospitality areas around the track. Picture: Supplied

But Venter stopped short of predicting a date for F1’s big return, saying that “government needs to engage with Formula One to make it happen like they do all over the world”. This, according to the Kyalami boss, is something that is required in addition to the Bid Steering Committee set up by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, which must consider bids for the F1 race.

