Tragedy at Stellenbosch: Student dies suddenly of meningitis

Stellenbosch University (SU) has confirmed that second-year theology student Chris Scheffers died over the weekend from meningococcal meningitis.

The institution has since activated its health and safety protocols and is working with the Western Cape Department of Health to trace close contacts and issue preventative treatment.

Sudden death shocks campus

The 20-year-old student from Riebeek West, in the Western Cape, stayed at Dagbreek Residence at the university.

“The passing of a cherished young life leaves a deep and lasting ache within our university community, and with heavy hearts we mourn alongside the family and friends,” said acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching, Professor Richard Stevens.

The residence head, Grant Leukes, described Scheffers as “an energetic young man who played a big part in Dagbreek’s sêr group for the past two years. He was involved in res and loved the community he stayed in. We will all miss him dearly.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the university said it had been informed that Scheffers died of meningococcal meningitis, a bacterial infection that is endemic in the Western Cape and tends to circulate more during the winter months.

“Most cases occur without a clearly identifiable source of contact,” the statement noted.

“As this strain of meningitis can spread in close-contact environments and is considered serious, the protocols of the University’s Campus Health Services have been activated.”

Preventative steps underway

Contact tracing is underway to identify individuals who were in close contact with Scheffers over the past 10 days.

Campus Health Services will issue chemoprophylaxis (a preventative antibiotic) to those affected within the next 24 hours.

“These include both students and staff. Campus Health Services will directly engage with and medically advise those identified as close contacts,” the university said.

Although no other cases have been confirmed, the university said it will closely monitor the situation and urged anyone experiencing symptoms after receiving preventative treatment to seek medical care immediately.

In line with health protocols, close contacts are encouraged to attend lectures only if asymptomatic, wear masks, and avoid high-risk activities such as group singing or contact sports.

Furthermore, all general meetings and gatherings at Dagbreek Residence have been postponed until the weekend of 8 August.

Warning signs and symptoms

Campus Health Services said the infection often starts with flu-like symptoms such as headaches, joint pain, muscle aches, and light sensitivity, but can escalate rapidly.

“High fever, neck stiffness, vomiting, stomach pains, painful joints, cold hands and feet, seizures and drowsiness leading to coma may follow,” the statement explained.

“A red or purple rash that does not fade when pressed may also appear.”

While secondary cases among close contacts are rare, the university emphasised the importance of vigilance and rapid response.

Emotional support available

Stellenbosch University has made counselling support available to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

Students in need of counselling can contact the university’s 24-hour crisis service at 010 205 3032, or during office hours on 021 808 4994 (Stellenbosch Campus) and 021 927 7020 (Tygerberg Campus).

They may also email [email protected] to arrange individual sessions.

Professor Stevens confirmed that he had been in contact with Scheffers’ family to express the university’s condolences.

“The university appreciates the response of ER24 and other role-players like the South African Police Service during this difficult time. SU will continue to provide its support to friends and family of the late Mr Scheffers,” he said.

