Trump’s new ambassador Bozell III arrives in SA amid strained ties

His priorities include ending South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel.

US President Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to South Africa, conservative activist and writer Leo Brent Bozell III, has arrived in the country to officially take up his post amid simmering tensions between the two countries.

Bozell III was formally sworn in as the US ambassador-designate to South Africa in January 2026.

The US Embassy in South Africa confirmed to The Citizen that Bozell III is in the country.

“Mr Bozell arrived in South Africa to take up his post as ambassador,” said the embassy on Tuesday.

Credentials

He was nominated by Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.

Bozell III is expected to present his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa before officially taking up his post.

Dirco

The new ambassador’s arrival takes place against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa, tensions that have persisted since Trump returned to office.

Department of International Relations (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri did not want to be drawn into questions about the arrival of Bozell III.

“Kindly note that it is not the practice of Dirco to issue statements on arrivals and departures of ambassadors.”

Relations

The deterioration of relations between the two countries began when Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled its last one, Ebrahim Rasool, in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US due to his comments about the Trump administration.

Keeping an eye on SA

In October last year, Bozell III told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would communicate America’s objections to South Africa’s “geostrategic drift from non-alignment” toward US competitors, including Russia, China, and Iran.

“I come before you at a challenging moment for US-South Africa relations. The president has expressed serious concerns about South Africa that have, for too long, gone unaddressed.

“When people and businesses in South Africa believe their private property risk rights are at risk, when many South Africans feel unsafe in their homes, when rampant corruption and unfair business practices hold back the South African economy, and when South African politicians greet as friends those who seek to destabilise the world’s peace and security, then common ground between our two countries feels harder to find,” Bozell III said.

Afrikaners

In his Senate confirmation hearing in October last year, Bozel III said he would also advance Trump’s invitation to Afrikaners who wish to flee what he called “unjust racial discrimination” in South Africa.

“I will explore how we can support the South African government in making sure all South Africans can thrive free from the threat of violence. I will support the president’s call for the South African government to rescind its support for the expropriation of private property without compensation.”

Respect

He added that he would advocate for business interests by promoting fair trade practices and reducing barriers that level the playing field for US companies, empowering South Africa as an engine of economic growth and creating a more prosperous future for both our countries.

Bozell III said he will approach his role “with respect for the South African people”.

