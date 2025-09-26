Tshwane assures residents RDP waiting lists remain valid

The city acknowledged, however, that disparities in earlier systems led to duplication and corruption

The City of Tshwane has reassured residents that C-Forms and Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) waiting lists, dating back to the late 1990s, remain valid and will continue to be considered in the allocation of housing opportunities.

Old documents remain recognised

According to the city’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Housing and Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, the C-Forms and waiting list proof of application documents issued between 1996 and 1999 remain legitimate.

“These documents were used as proof of registration, including the application number and date,” Maluleka said.

The city acknowledged, however, that disparities in earlier systems led to duplication and corruption.

This prompted a migration towards the National Housing Needs Register (NHNR), a computerised database designed to address those issues.

Backlogs and changing eligibility

Maluleka noted that while some beneficiaries have since received houses, others remain on the list due to backlogs or changes in their circumstances.

“Some of those who have not benefited have since improved in their lives and financial status and no longer qualify for RDP houses,” he said.

For residents whose status has not changed, the city has encouraged them to update their details on the NHNR to remain in line for opportunities.

When housing projects are rolled out in an area, 20% of the allocations will be considered for applicants from the 1996–1999 cohort.

Who qualifies for housing support?

According to the city, to qualify for registration on the NHNR, households must earn a combined income of no more than R15 000 per month, and neither the applicant nor their spouse should have owned a property before.

Applicants must also be South African citizens or permanent residents, aged 18 years or older.

The city reminded residents that various government housing programmes are available, including fully subsidised RDP houses and the Finance-Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP).

“The City of Tshwane also offers four rental options, which include community residential units, affordable rental, social housing, and self-sufficient housing for the elderly,” it said.

Residents can register or update their details at the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements (Tshwane Region), Gilboa Building, 50 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, or call 012 303 3380/3363.

