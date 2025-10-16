Tshwane to cut water in Rosslyn for 24-hour meter upgrade

The municipality “will not accept responsibility for any damage to household appliances resulting from service interruptions.”

The City of Tshwane has announced a planned water supply interruption as Rand Water conducts maintenance work on the Rosslyn North Water Meter.

According to the city, the 24-hour operation, scheduled to start at 6am on Thursday, 23 October, and end at 6am on Friday, 24 October, will involve replacing the existing water meter to improve the efficiency and reliability of the water network.

Areas and businesses affected

The maintenance will affect several parts of Rosslyn, including:

Extensions 1, 2, 11, 32, 33, 44, 45, 46 and 47

BMW and South African Breweries (SAB).

The city cautioned that the upgrade “may affect other areas not mentioned” and apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for any inconvenience that may be experienced during this period,” it said.

Residents and businesses are also reminded that, in line with council regulations, the municipality “will not accept responsibility for any damage to household appliances resulting from planned or unplanned service interruptions.”

Appeal for water conservation

The city has urged residents to use water sparingly throughout the maintenance period.

Do not water gardens

Do not wash cars

Do not clean driveways or pavements using hose pipes

Do not fill swimming pools

Flush toilets only when necessary

Close a running tap while brushing teeth

Reduce daily water usage as much as possible

The maintenance forms part of Tshwane’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its water infrastructure and ensure a “more stable and sustainable supply” across the city.

Water Plant operating at limited capacity

Meanwhile, the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant is operating at limited capacity following a mechanical failure affecting one of its raw water pumps.

The incident has caused reduced pressure and intermittent supply in several Region 7 areas, including Bronkhorstspruit Town, Ekandustria, Ekangala, Rethabiseng, Riamarpark, Zithobeni, and the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

The city said technicians have been dispatched to repair the faulty component and restore full operations “at the earliest opportunity.”

Water tankers will be deployed to affected areas until supply normalises.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by this temporary disruption,” it said, assuring residents that updates will be communicated as progress continues.

