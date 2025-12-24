Use of fireworks will be punished as shelters see influx of animals, warns City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane said a licence is needed before any fireworks are set off

The City of Tshwane has warned residents and businesses to comply with fire safety regulations and fireworks controls over the holidays to ensure the safety of communities, property and the environment.

Animal shelters are full

Wollies Animal Shelter owner Cilla Trexler said this is the first year they have had such a large intake of animals that have been abandoned and found, even before the New Year’s fireworks, which typically cause many animals to run away from homes and get hurt trying to escape the loud noises.

“All the shelters are full, they are overflowing with animals, and we usually get a lot of animals that have been hurt by the fireworks,” she said.

Trexler said she has heard rumours that people are planning to “go big” with fireworks this year.

“I just don’t understand it. People say it’s only for an hour or two, but people are shooting off the bomb crackers until late into the new year,” she said.

Trexler said she doesn’t understand how people still have money to buy fireworks.

“I can’t imagine that people buy fireworks instead of food [for] the house or other necessities,” she added.

Trexler said it can be difficult to help animals that get scared.

“There is medication that you can give the animals, but some of it is not strong enough, so it doesn’t really work,” she added.

Fireworks warning issued

The City of Tshwane, through its Emergency Services department, has warned that enforcement operations will be conducted, and decisive action will be taken against offenders.

“Fireworks are regulated in terms of the City of Tshwane by-laws and relevant national legislation. Non-compliance with these regulations constitutes an offence and will result in enforcement action,” said City of Tshwane’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) deputy chief Nana Radebe-Kgiba.

She reminded residents and businesses that no person may cause or allow any condition that could result in a fire or emergency, increase the risk of fire, contribute to the spread of fire, or obstruct the safe evacuation of people.

“Any person wishing to present a fireworks display must apply to the chief inspector of explosives for authorisation. The chief fire officer will provide written comments to the chief inspector of explosives. The prescribed application, fee and supporting documentation must be submitted to the chief fire officer at least 14 days before the proposed fireworks display,” she said.

Radebe-Kgiba said a licence is needed before any fireworks are set off.

“No person may deal in fireworks unless they hold a valid fireworks licence in terms of the Explosives Act, and have written authority from the chief fire officer. Any person wishing to obtain written authority from the chief fire officer to deal in fireworks must complete the prescribed application form and submit the application together with the prescribed fee at least 30 days before the authority is required,” she added.

Radebe-Kgiba added that the chief fire officer may cancel any written authority to deal in fireworks if the holder contravenes the City of Tshwane Fire Brigade Services by-laws or any other applicable legislation.

