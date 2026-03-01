South Africa

Twins among 5 children killed in shack fire in KZN

By Oratile Mashilo

1 March 2026

04:08 pm

Shack remains after the fire. Picture: KZN Department of Transport

Five children have died in a devastating shack fire in Shakashead, Stanger, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma confirmed the tragedy on Saturday, describing the incident as “tragic” and extending his condolences to the grieving family.

5 children die in shack fire

According to KwaDukuza Local Municipality’s Disaster Management team, the fire broke out at about 5am.

“They found the shack engulfed in flames,” the team said.

The remains of the five children were taken by the South African Police Service (Saps) forensic team for investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Asamkele Somtsewu (19), Amila Menemene (3), Sonwabise Noyila (14), and one-year-old twins Sokhula Somtsewu and Solulele Somtsewu.

Mother and child in hospital

One child and the mother, Ntombovuyo Menemene, were rushed to the hospital following the blaze. The father, Sivuyile Noyila, sustained minor injuries.

Duma paid tribute to the mother for her bravery during the incident.

“We salute the mother who saved the surviving child – Yana Menemene (2),” he said.

The surviving father is currently receiving support from provincial authorities.

MEC liaises with mayor

Duma said he is in contact with KwaDukuza Local Municipality mayor following the incident.

“I am currently liaising with the Mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality, Councillor Sduduzo Gumede, following this incident,” Duma said.

He confirmed that a team from his office and the Department of Human Settlements has been deployed to work with the municipality to assist the affected family.

“We have assigned a team from my office and the Department of Human Settlements to work with KwaDukuza Local Municipality to assist the affected family,” he said.

“The team is currently meeting with the surviving father, who will be provided with counselling.”

Duma expressed his “deepest condolences to the surviving family members” as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

