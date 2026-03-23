Two-week water outages coming to these Joburg areas

Joburg Water said that while no formal alternative water supply has been arranged, residents would 'be assisted by the operations department'.

Johannesburg Water has announced another series of planned maintenance operations and infrastructure upgrades affecting residents across Regions B and F, with interruptions ranging from reduced pressure to complete supply cuts.

Region B faces weeks-long pressure

Residents across several northern and western Johannesburg suburbs are set for a prolonged period of water pressure disruptions, with two simultaneous maintenance operations running concurrently in Region B.

The outage affects:

Cresta,

Jackenlee,

Robindale,

Robindale Ext 4,

Robin Hills,

Darrenwood,

Aldara Park,

Randpark Ext. 2, 3, 4, and 5,

Windsor West, and

Windsor Glen.

Starting from Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 8am and running through to 6 April 2026 at 6pm, the work involves what Joburg Water described as “assessment of the internal conditions of the reservoir”.

All streets in those suburbs will be affected, with the utility warning of “reduced pressure to no flows due to supply through the bypass line system”.

Joburg Water added that while no formal alternative water supply has been arranged, residents would “be assisted by the operations department as and when necessary.”

The utility maintained that the work would deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply and reduction of unaccounted for water” once completed.

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Kensington sewer upgrade to cause road closures and construction noise until May

Beyond water supply interruptions, residents of Kensington in Region F are contending with a separate but equally significant infrastructure project, this time focused on the area’s ageing sewer network.

Joburg Water confirmed that work began on 19 March 2026 and is expected to run until 15 May 2026.

The maintenance programme will cover:

Queens Street;

Langerman Drive;

Westmoreland Road;

Nottingham Road; and

Derby Road.

The project involves the “replacement of existing 375mm sewer pipeline with a 400mm sewer pipeline”, upgrading the suburb’s underground sanitation infrastructure to a wider diameter system.

The utility acknowledged that the construction would be disruptive for those living and working nearby.

Residents can expect road closures and restricted access along parts of Queens Street, ongoing excavation and machinery activity, and the possibility of occasional odours in the immediate work area.

Joburg Water also warned of “possible temporary sewer-related inconveniences during certain stages of the work”.

To manage the impact, the utility said its teams would remain on site throughout the project.

“Honey sucker trucks will be deployed where it is necessary to manage sewer spillages,” Joburg Water said, adding that “work will be monitored to minimise disruption to residents”.

On completion, Kensington residents stand to benefit from improved sewer capacity, fewer blockages and overflows, and what Joburg Water described as “enhanced reliability of sanitation services” for the suburb going forward.

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