Good news for Sassa social grant recipients using gold and black cards

A termination of a master services agreement between Postbank and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was halted at the eleventh hour.

The agreement was set to lapse on 30 September 2025 following ongoing disputes and a recent High Court ruling.

It would have seen Postbank’s role in paying social grants come to an abrupt end, potentially disrupting access for millions of beneficiaries.

However, in a late announcement on Tuesday, Postbank confirmed that the agreement is still in place.

Status quo remains unchanged

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said the Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Sassa remains “firmly in place” until an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been constituted and deliberated on the matter.

“The MSA does not terminate on 30 September 2025. This brings certainty and reassurance to millions of social grant beneficiaries who will continue to use their Postbank Black Cards and Sassa Gold Cards with confidence, enjoying uninterrupted access to their grants and associated banking benefits,” Mbengashe said.

Commitment to beneficiaries

Postbank stated that it remains fully committed to its mandate of making grant payments, despite the ongoing legal dispute.

“We will continue to stand firmly with beneficiaries, safeguarding their welfare and access to dignified, safe and reliable banking services,” Mbengashe added.

In a separate statement issued last week following the High Court judgment, Postbank emphasised that “no beneficiary will go unpaid” and that all payments would continue through retailers and ATMs during the upcoming payment cycles.

Gold and Black cards remain valid

The bank reminded beneficiaries that both Postbank Black Cards and SASSA Gold Cards remain valid methods for social grant payments.

The Gold Cards will continue to function indefinitely until they are replaced with Black Cards over the next 15 months.

“There is no need for any beneficiaries to change their payment to other banks. Beneficiaries are urged to resist calls from anyone that they must change their payment method, even from Sassa officials,” Mbengashe said.

