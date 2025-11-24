Up to 5 hours of power outages coming to these Gauteng areas this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across several parts of Gauteng this week. Multiple areas are expected to undergo scheduled power outages during this time.

Residents and businesses are urged to prepare for interruptions that may last up to four hours in some areas and five hours in others.

Specific outage times and durations will vary by location, in line with Eskom’s official load-reduction schedule.

Load reduction in affected areas

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Tsakane, Odinburg Gardens, Garankuwa, Vereeniging Sharpville and Jabavu.

Other affected regions include Slovoville, Cosmo City, Chiawelo and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will impact regions including Kaalfontein, Protea City, Ivory Park, Dobsonville and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Zonkizizwe, Naledi, Beverly-Hills, Rabie Ridge, Kagiso and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Monise

Hills-View East

Luipaardsvlei

Westside Park

Mofolo East

Daveyton

Protea South

Protea North

Vooslorus

Zola

Meadowlands

Riverside

Rethabiseng

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

