US ambassador Bozell claims offers to assist with rural safety ignored by government

US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III met with AfriForum executives on Wednesday to discuss rural safety and other topics.

United States (US) ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has accused the government of ignoring viable offers to address rural safety.

Bozell on Wednesday visited AfriForum’s headquarters in Centurion where he was given a tour of the control centre where the civil society group coordinates its community safety operations.

Speaking to AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel during the engagement and later on social media, Bozell said rural safety plans had been presented to the highest office of land, yet no action had been taken.

Farm attacks remain one of the sticking points between the US and South Africa, along with black economic empowerment regulations, land expropriation and condemnation of the ‘kill the boer’ chant.

Tensions between the nations have been strained since early 2025, with the latest in a series of flare-ups being visa restrictions on undisclosed South Africans deemed unfriendly to US interests.

‘This was ignored’

Bozell told Kriel on Wednesday that he had been championing AfriForum’s “superb” rural safety plan at every given opportunity.

“I am an ambassador for you on this. I even took your plan to President Ramaphosa, and I put it before him, and I told him that the idea of supporting rural farmers and doing something about rural crime is top-shelf priority for President Trump,” said Bozell.

Later, he took to X to praise the group and reiterated the US’ desire to meet South Africa halfway on rural safety.

“[AfriForum] are doing a terrific job. But they need help. Our ask was for the South African government to designate rural crime a priority and back up their words with resources.

“AfriForum asked for support from the South African government and the United States offered to help financially. This was ignored.

“President Trump has been clear, this does not bode well for US-South Africa relations,” Bozell posted.

The Citizen contacted The Presidency on Thursday morning with a request for comment, which will be added if forthcoming.

Priority crime designation

Kriel stressed that his organisation was committed to playing a “constructive role” in South African society, and to help improve relations with the US.

“If the South African government responds positively to AfriForum’s proposal for a public-private partnership to combat crime, it will strengthen the fight against crime in the interest of everyone in the country.

“AfriForum also believes that the proposal will make a positive contribution towards helping to address US concerns about farm murders and other crimes,” Kriel stated.

AfriForum in August released a report on farm attacks for the period between 2019 and 2025.

Detractors have claimed that farm murders are simply one facet of a larger crime epidemic in the country, but AfriForum’s report details the malice and severity with which farm attack victims are treated.

Testimony in the report from farm attack survivors relay scenes of torture inflicted with blowtorches, boiling water, clothes irons, and more.

“These brutal attacks occur in every province and confirm that farm attacks constitute a national rural safety crisis requiring a targeted and specialised response,” stated AfriForum community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk.

AfriForum have campaigned to have farm attacks given the same priority status as gender-based violence, illegal mining, wildlife trafficking and cash-in-transit robberies.

“If the government can acknowledge the unique nature of cash-in-transit robberies and wildlife trafficking, and develop specialised strategies to combat those threats, there is no logical reason why farm attacks should be handled differently.

“The nature of farm attacks requires specialised intelligence, targeted investigations, appropriate policing resources, and effective cooperation with rural communities,” Broodryk stated.