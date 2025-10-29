‘US does not care for Afrikaners,’ university historian says [VIDEO]

'Not in our Name': Afrikaners responded to the misuse of their story in US Politics.

A University of Pretoria historian says the US does not care for Afrikaners and fears America may not be majority white by 2050.

This comes after Afrikaans-speaking South Africans authored and co-signed an article, “Not in our Name: Afrikaners Respond to the Misuse of Their Story in US Politics” published on Saturday.

‘US narrative’

In their response, the Afrikaners said they “reject the US narrative that casts Afrikaners as victims of racial persecution in post-apartheid South Africa.”

“This framing, now being used to support the far-right ‘Great Replacement’ theory in the United States, is not only misleading but also dangerous. It distorts the realities of South Africa, weaponises our history, and reduces a complex social context and necessary levelling of playing fields into a simplistic symbol of white decline.”

Over the weekend, media reports also suggested the US booked at least 50 seats for Afrikaners, but only three were reportedly occupied.

‘Disillusioned’

Speaking to the SABC, Dr Lindie Koorts said there are media reports that Afrikaners “feel disillusioned” by US President Donald Trump’s executive order directing his administration to prioritise the resettlement of “Afrikaner refugees” in the US after accusing Pretoria of undermining land owners on the basis of their race.

“There are media reports, especially in the Afrikaans media, of some of the first group of refugees who went to the US and actually feel quite disillusioned. It’s not as easy there as here in South Africa, especially if they run into medical difficulties and do not have health insurance in the US. That is an absolute nightmare, not that our system is perfect.

“But there are places where it can be even harsher. And also, refugee status means you can’t return to your friends and family, you’re not going to come back for holidays and Christmas,” Koorts said.

SA’s challenges

Koorts explained that South Africa has its challenges.

“I mean, how many refugees in war zones have the time to still sell off their possessions and get their things in order? And that is also part of what we are trying to debunk. What does it mean to be a refugee?

“In South Africa’s case, all South Africans face challenges, but we are not in a war zone. We are most definitely not fleeing for our lives in the same way that people in Gaza and Sudan are fleeing for their lives,” Koorts said.

‘US doesn’t care’

Koorts believes the US does not “care about Afrikaners at all.”

“I don’t think they know much about Afrikaners, actually, and what they are doing is to peddle this narrative of, look what happens to whites when they become a minority, forgetting that Afrikaners have always been a minority in this country, but they are fear-mongering that the US might not be majority white by 2050.

“There’s fear-mongering in Europe that migration and multiculturalism mean that, again, the local populations will lose their majority status, and hence, then they point to, in inverted promise, the hardships of this particular white minority. Minority status has always been the case, so it’s being taken out of context in order to drive right-wing propaganda. And again, that is why we penned this open letter, because it doesn’t reflect our values,” Koorts said.

The Citizen has contacted the US Embassy in South Africa for comment. There was no response from the embassy at the time of publication.

Brent Bozell III

Meanwhile, US ambassador-designate to South Africa Brent Bozell III said he will communicate America’s objections to South Africa’s “geostrategic drift from non-alignment” towards US competitors, including Russia, China, and Iran.

Bozell III, who was nominated by Trump as ambassador to South Africa, must undergo a constitutional process before deployment.

“I come before you at a challenging moment for US-South Africa relations. The president has expressed serious concerns about South Africa that have, for too long, gone unaddressed.”

Trump’s invitation

Bozel III said he will advance Trump’s invitation to Afrikaners who wish to flee what he called “unjust racial discrimination” in South Africa.

“I will explore how we can support the South African government in making sure all South Africans can thrive free from the threat of violence. I will support the president’s call for the South African government to rescind its support for the expropriation of private property without compensation.”

‘Genocide’

Bozell was asked by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen if he agreed that the allegation that South Africa was engaged in genocide against Afrikaners was absurd.

“If you were to talk to those people who are involved…” Bozell III responded.

However, Van Hollen pushed him to answer.

“Mr Bozell, I’m sorry, genocide is a legally defined issue. No, no, it’s not a question about someone’s impression; there’s a legal definition. To your knowledge, has the State Department legal advisor concluded that the Government of South Africa is engaged in Genocide?”

Bozell III replied: “Senator, I don’t know that answer.”

