US envoy Bozell denies calling on Mbeki to mediate SA-US relations

Last week Bozell expressed "disappointment" in President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of relations, saying Washington has "run out of patience"

United States (US) Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III has moved to set the record straight, stressing that while he holds former president Thabo Mbeki in high regard, he did not call for Mbeki to intervene or mediate South Africa’s strained bilateral ties with Washington.

During an interview, Bozell reportedly described Mbeki as the “best person” to resolve the diplomatic impasse between Washington and Pretoria, citing his stature and experience in global diplomacy.

Thabo Mbeki

According to the report, Bozell argued that Mbeki’s credibility made him uniquely suited to mediate.

“Mbeki is the best person to break this impasse. He understands the mechanics of global diplomacy better than anyone else in South Africa,” he said. “He has the gravitas to sit across the table and get both sides talking again,” he reportedly told Business Day.

However, Bozell has now set the record straight.

“I have sat down with President Mbeki on several occasions and I have the greatest respect for him, but as this clip from my recent interview with Business Day shows, I did not call for him to intervene or mediate our bilateral relationship.”

Denial

In the clip, Bozell described Mbeki as “very eloquent” with “an incredible record” and acknowledged his calls for rapprochement between the two nations.

However, when asked whether appointing Mbeki as a special envoy could resolve the diplomatic crisis, Bozell dismissed the idea, saying that if Mbeki’s involvement were the solution, the crisis would already be resolved.

“No, I think we would have already found them.”

Disappointment in Ramaphosa

Last week Bozell expressed “disappointment” in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of relations, saying Washington had “run out of patience”

Bozell said the State Department will not disclose the names of the South Africans affected by the recently announced visa restrictions, adding that former president Thabo Mbeki is the best person to break the impasse.

Visa restriction

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals accused of involvement in race‑based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures in South Africa.

“As has been made absolutely clear, the time for endless dialogue has run its course. No more. America has just so much patience. We want strong, and lasting relations with the South African government. It needs to show it wants the same,” Bozell said.

“So far it has shown it cares for neither. As a result, the consequences, as I’ve attempted time and again to express, are necessarily going to be severe. This visa restriction policy is only the first step in a series of escalatory measures that will show America’s firm resolve in this matter.”

Roelf Meyer

The appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s new ambassador to the US reignited debate about representation, symbolism, and political alignment in South Africa’s evolving democracy.

Ramaphosa appointed Meyer as Pretoria’s ambassador to the US in April.

Just the beginning

Bozell III warned Pretoria that the new visa restrictions are just the beginning to show “America’s firm resolve in this matter.”

He said the visa restrictions announced by Washington are part of a broader process that began with President Donald Trump’s executive order in January 2025.