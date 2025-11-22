US will not ‘discuss details’ why it revoked visa for Naledi Pandor, embassy says

Pandor's visa was revoked despite having travelled to the US on multiple occasions.

The United States (US) embassy in South Africa says it cannot disclose the details of why it has revoked a US visa for former international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

Pandor, who is also the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, said she was informed of the decision to be denied a visa in an email from the United States Consulate this week, despite having travelled to the US on multiple occasions.

Visa revoked

The former minister, who returned from her most recent visit to the US this week, told The Citizen that the US Consulate did not provide any reasons for revoking her visa.

“I received an email indicating my visa has been revoked. I have no further details.”

No disclosure

In a response to The Citizen about why Pandor’s visa was revoked, a US government spokesperson said they could not disclose the details.

“Under US law, visa records are generally confidential. We will not discuss the details of this individual visa case.

“Visas are a privilege, not a right. Every country, including the United States, can determine who enters its borders. Visas may be revoked at any time, at the discretion of the US government, whenever circumstances warrant,” the official said.

G20

The development came just days before Johannesburg hosted the G20 Leaders’ Summit , an event already marred by the US and President Donald Trump’s decision to send a low-level delegation, instead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa would not hand over the G20 presidency to the US chargé d’affaires, Marc D Dillard.

Palestinian cause

While the embassy did not disclose the details for revoking Pandor’s visa, it is possible that a lobby group or an individual may have written to the US government to try to stop her from entering the country.

Speaking to The Citizen, Neeshan Balton, the executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said Pandor joins a long list of people who have been denied entry to the US.

“Although they are not providing reasons, I think the reasons are very clear. Anybody who has been seen to be associated with advocating for the Palestinian cause, and more so as the former minister of Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] in this country and who was central to taking Israel to the ICJ, would place her on their kind of wanted list, people that they wouldn’t want entry to in the US.

“So, without them giving reasons, I think we can surmise that that is the reason,” Balton said.

Writing to the US

On 10 November, former member of the Jewish Board of Deputies and attorney Lawrence Nowosenetz wrote to the US government, published in the Times of Israel, claiming Pandor aligned herself with pro-Palestinian states – Iran and Qatar – during her tenure as minister.

In July 2025, Pandor delivered the keynote address at the United Nations in New York, calling on leaders, institutions, and individuals to “make good trouble” in pursuit of a more just world.

Pandor, who was the international relations minister between 2019 and 2024, is widely credited for spearheading the country’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

