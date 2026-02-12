Vaal Dam levels drop slightly but remain above capacity

The current water levels represent an improvement compared to the same period last year.
The Vaal Dam remains above full capacity, despite a steady decline over recent days.
The latest readings show water levels at 101.26% as of Wednesday.
Dam maintains overflow levels amid decreased inflow
This is a gradual decrease from 101.64% recorded on Monday to 101.54% on Tuesday, according to The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area.
The dam’s inflow has fluctuated over the three-day period, dropping from 64.9m3/s on Monday to 37.0m3/s by Wednesday.
Meanwhile, outflow has remained consistent at 21.4m3/s throughout this period, with no gates currently open at the facility.
Water temperatures at the Vaal Barrage have remained relatively stable, hovering between 23.0°C and 23.5°C, while the barrage level has held steady at 7.5 metres across all three days monitored.
Significant year-on-year improvement in water storage
Current water levels are higher than at the same time last year, when the dam was at 61.8%.
The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly report from last week recorded the dam at 101.6%, indicating the facility has consistently maintained overflow levels.
