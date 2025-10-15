Vaal Dam makes a splash, nearly triples last year’s water level

Latest measurements show a dramatic recovery, as Vaal Dam remains full with substantial inflows.

The Vaal Dam has reached a level of 102.40%, marking a remarkable recovery compared to the same period last year, when it stood at just 38.15% capacity, according to the latest data from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area.

Current measurements taken on 15 October 2025 show the dam maintaining its level at 102.40% with an inflow of 58.7 cubic metres per second and an outflow of 16.8 cubic metres per second.

The Vaal Barrage recorded a level of 7.6 metres with an outflow of 10.1 cubic metres per second and a water temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Vaal Dam shows consistent levels

The dam has maintained stability over the past few days.

According to The Reservoir, on 14 October 2025, it recorded the same level of 102.40% with a slightly higher inflow of 59.2 cubic metres per second, while the outflow remained constant at 16.8 cubic metres per second.

The Vaal Barrage also held steady at 7.6 metres, with identical outflow readings and a water temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius.

Just a day earlier, on 13 October 2025, the dam stood at 102.53% with an inflow of 58.3 cubic metres per second and the same outflow of 16.8 cubic metres per second.

The Vaal Barrage measured 7.5 metres with an outflow of 10.1 cubic metres per second and a water temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Hammanskraal still awaits water

Historical comparison reveals dramatic fluctuations

The historical data for 13 October across multiple years reveals significant variations in dam levels. In 2025, the level reached 102.53%.

This represents a substantial increase from 2024, when it was at 38.15%. In 2023, the dam stood at 77.40%, while in 2022, it stood at 91.60%.

Previous years showed similar fluctuations. The dam was at 83.00% in 2021, dropped to 30.70% in 2020, and stood at 51.85% in 2019.

In 2018, it reached 86.53%, followed by 83.84% in 2017.

The dam experienced particularly low levels in 2016 at 27.81%, then recovered to 57.58% in 2015 and 79.39% in 2014.

NOW READ: Joburg’s civil society demands action amid water crisis