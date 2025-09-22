Walter Sisulu Square memorial still in ruins a year after Heritage Day oversight visit

The Walter Sisulu Square memorial celebrated its 20th year in 2025, but the heritage it was designed to preserve is fading.

Walter Sisulu Square is still in a state of dilapidation, one year after an oversight committee highlighted its decaying state.

In the build-up to Heritage Day, a DA contingent returned to the Kliptown multi-purpose facility to evaluate its condition.

Despite the memorial site’s condition, ANC members have held commemorative events and doubled down on promises to refurbish the facility.

Unesco heritage site

The Walter Sisulu Square was built in 2005 at a cost of R160 million and was envisioned as a living memorial to the authors of a pivotal document in struggle history.

A Unesco World Heritage Site, the monument was erected on the site where roughly 3 000 people gathered to witness the signing of the Freedom Charter on 26 June 1955.

Featuring a display of historical artefacts, a clinic, a post office and other administrative amenities, the site was severely vandalised during the unrest of July 2021.

In September 2024, the DA contingent found a barren shell, with matters improving little in the subsequent 12 months.

“The once booming and significant square stands as a symbol of broken promises and abandonment,” stated Kingsol Chabalala, DA Shadow MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Wasted potential

Informal vendors have made use of the premises, but they relayed to Chabalala that there was no running water and electricity in most parts of the square.

Bystanders reported growing safety concerns as much of the roofing has been stripped; fires are started in abandoned rooms, and the elements batter exposed infrastructure.

Chabalala stated that the square should be the economic and cultural heartbeat of the suburb, but was instead a wasted opportunity.

“Walter Sisulu Square has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for residents of Kliptown by attracting tourists and investors.

“It is regrettable that this potential has not been fully leveraged, as the square remains abandoned and vulnerable to vandalism and theft,” said Chabalala.

Refurbishment still in the pipeline

Johannesburg Property Company told The Citizen in September 2024 that a tender process had been concluded to source contractors for the refurbishment of the site.

In early June, Deputy President Paul Mashatile was joined by Johannesburg municipal dignitaries in lighting the ceremonial flame in the dedication hall.

The flame lighting was part of the local government’s clean cities initiative, but sadly, the names engraved on the stone base memorialising the efforts of struggle heroes remained defaced.

Just three weeks later, ANC members held an event amid the rubble to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter’s adoption.

When addressing the flame lighting ceremony, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero stated the square would be refurbished by June 2026.

