Wannabe influencers? Boys scare Katlehong residents, but police find no crime

Police have dismissed the claims as false, with authorities saying the group were merely "creating content".

A video and pictures of a group of boys allegedly terrorising pupils in Katlehong have sparked concerns among parents and community members.

Reports surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) this week, claiming that the gang of boys had set up a roadblock and were threatening schoolchildren with knives.

However, police say the boys are aspiring content creators.

“There’s a group of young boys that makes a roadblock, threatening school kids with knives, demanding money at Katlehong near Greenfields High School,” the post read.

Police have dismissed the claims as false, with authorities saying the group were merely “creating content”.

‘No truth to this post’

Speaking to The Citizen, South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi refuted the claims, saying the images and video were not linked to any criminal activity.

“There is no truth to this post. Those pictures and video circulated some time last year, and it was established that those kids were creating content and no one was being robbed or injured,” she said.

No evidence of violence

While the social media post alleged that “the community says the Saps is not doing anything about it”, police insist there was no case to act on, as no crime had occurred.

Nevhuhulwi added that police had previously looked into the matter when the content first surfaced and found no evidence of robbery, assault or intimidation.

NOW READ: ‘They are still going to throw heavy insults at me’: Dineo Ranaka responds to backlash over Nandi Madida’s remarks