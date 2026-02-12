South Africa

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address

Ramaphosa will address a number of issues at this year's Sona.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is set to outline South Africa’s domestic goals, as well as continental and international relations. He will also summarise the government’s policy direction and action plan for the year, highlighting key achievements and flag challenges.

The president is expected address a number of issues during this year’s address, including economic growth, South Africa’s foreign policy, immigration and the underfunding of the South African National Defence Force and the navy.

Sona 2026

The growing water crisis in many parts of South Africa is another pressing matter. The government has been accused of failing to ensure that municipalities deliver safe, clear running water to households.

Another key talking point is the government of national unity (GNU) and Ramaphosa’s balancing act to please all its partners.

Watch the State of the Nation Address 2026 here:

NOW READ: Still ‘a nation that works for all’? Here’s what’s changed after Ramaphosa’s 2025 Sona

