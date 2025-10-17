Water supply cut planned for this Cape Town areas on Saturday

The city has issued guidance to help residents manage the water shortage.

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate announced on Friday that scheduled maintenance will force a temporary halt to water services in Gugulethu.

The shutdown is necessary to facilitate critical repairs to the infrastructure that serves the area.

Maintenance work and timeline

The city stated that the water supply interruption will occur “to allow the maintenance team to safely replace a faulty 300 mm diameter valve on the water supply main at the corner of NY 1 and NY 109”.

The work is scheduled for Saturday, 18 October 2025, beginning at 9am and concluding at 4pm.

During these seven hours, residents will experience a complete loss of water supply.

The city acknowledged that “residents can expect no water supply during the shutdown period” and urged households to prepare accordingly.

Water provision during the shutdown

To mitigate hardship during the maintenance window, the city has arranged for water tankers to be positioned across multiple locations throughout the affected area.

These tankers will distribute water for domestic use to residents who require it.

The designated water collection points are:

Corner of NY 1 and NY 109

Gugulethu Mall, Gugulethu Saps, 126 Klipfontein Road

Opposite Fezeka Administrative Offices

Gugulethu Sports Complex

The entire Gugulethu area will be without water service during the maintenance period.

Residents advised to prepare

The city has issued guidance to help residents manage the water shortage.

Households are encouraged to store sufficient water in advance of the shutdown, ensuring containers are clean and sealed to maintain water quality.

Additionally, once the water supply is restored, precautions should be taken to prevent damage. “Keep your taps closed to prevent water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored,” the city advised.

It extended its regrets to the community for the inconvenience caused by the necessary maintenance work.

Officials assured residents that the maintenance team will complete the work as swiftly as possible.

