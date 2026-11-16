‘We must act fast’: Ramaphosa sets 90-day deadline for AI rollout plan

Government is seeking to strengthen the country's AI capabilities and position South Africa as a competitive technology and innovation hub.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested a 90-day deadline for the South African delegation to identify focused initiatives for implementation after their return home from the artificial intelligence (AI) fact-finding mission to Silicon Valleyin the US.

Ramaphosa is undertaking a working visit to California until 21 November, as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s AI capabilities and position South Africa as a competitive technology and innovation hub on the African continent.

AI ecosystem

The Presidency said the visit would offer an opportunity to gain insights into the global AI ecosystem and inform South Africa’s approach to developing and adopting the technology.

Addressing about 300 South Africans, including nine ministers, 27 students and business representatives accompanying him on the visit, Ramaphosa called for investments and partnerships that will create jobs and improve public services.

“We should emerge from this mission with a clear understanding of the actions that are required of government, of business and our institutions of learning. And I’d like us, perhaps within 90 days of our return, to have identified a focused set of practical initiatives that we can begin to implement.”

Responsibilities

Ramaphosa said these should include opportunities for investment, partnerships in research and skills, and the application of AI to improve public services.

“Now, there must be clear responsibilities, measurable outcomes and a commitment to follow through. We must not allow the enthusiasm generated by this mission to dissipate once we return home.”

Advantages of AI

Ramaphosa also stressed the advantages AI could offer.

“Can it also help make our cities safer, strengthen crime prevention, and improve the effectiveness of our criminal justice system? Can it also help farmers increase their yields of crops, manage water more efficiently, and adapt to climate change?

“Can it enable our manufacturers to become more productive, our mines to become safer, and our businesses to compete more effectively in global markets? And perhaps, most importantly, can it help us create new opportunities for the millions of young South Africans who are unemployed today,” Ramaphosa said.

Questions

Ramaphosa said these questions should guide their engagements over the coming days.

“We should not be shy or hold back from raising some of these questions. Some of these questions can be uncomfortable. But if we want to do proper deep dives on artificial intelligence, as we interface with the people that we are going to meet here, this is what we need to focus on.”

Ramaphosa said success from this Silicon Valley AI mission must reach classrooms, clinics, farms and unemployed young people, in addition to the question of safety and security in the country.

Seize AI

Ramaphosa said South Africa must act quickly to seize the opportunities presented by AI.

“A report published by Microsoft’s AI Economy Institute earlier this year found that South Africa ranked 46th out of 147 economies surveyed globally for AI adoption.

“Another survey conducted by Google and Ipsos last year found that South Africans are adopting AI at rates above the global average and are using it for a variety of tasks including learning and career development,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa should become a producer of AI innovation rather than merely a consumer, but cautioned that AI’s benefits must be balanced against risks such as job displacement and threats to digital sovereignty.

Data centres

South Africa already accounts for the majority of the continent’s total data centre capacity. Beyond the AI applications themselves, there are significant infrastructure investment opportunities in data centres, fibre-optic networks, cloud and other digital infrastructure.

During the course of this week, Ramaphosa will meet with leading technology companies, investors, researchers, academics and AI experts