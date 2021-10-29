Level 1 warning for thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 1 warning for thundershowers and scattered showers over KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

“Thunderstorms are observed over parts of Drakensberg and southern interior currently and are expected to drift into coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal,” it said.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected to result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock. Localised flooding of susceptible roads, low lying bridges and areas are possible. Increased travel times, difficult driving on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility are possible.”

Yellow level 1 warning: Thunderstorms: KwaZulu Natal: 29 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/wH2dbNXtvE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2021

Earlier this week, the South African Weather Service warned the country of severe weather conditions to hit parts of the country from Monday.

“Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over parts of the central and eastern interior today [25 October 2021] which may produce heavy downpours, hail and strong to damaging winds. Storms are expected to develop over North West and Free State spreading east ,” it said at the time.