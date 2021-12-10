Damaging winds, hail and lightning expected in parts of EC this weekend

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 4 warning for thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail in parts of the Eastern Cape this weekend.

“A deep surface trough is present over the western parts of the country and, along with an upper air trough and very high instabilities, may lead to severe thunderstorm development over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape,” said the SAWS in a statement on Friday.

“The combination of damaging winds, hail and lightning is expected to result in general damage to infrastructure, informal and informal settlements and livestock. This might pose danger especially in populated towns. Disruptions to municipal and other services can be expected. The heavy downpours are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and possibly causing major traffic disruptions and incidents. Falling trees with flying debris can also be expected due to strong winds.”

ALSO READ: Vicious weather: Why December has been so rainy

The weather patterns can be expected in the Umzimvubu, Enoch Mgijima, Matatiele, Engcobo and Buffalo City areas, to name a few.

Yellow level 4 warning: Thunderstorms: Eastern Cape: 10 – 11 December 2021 pic.twitter.com/GV6TAIY2Ew— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, residents of Beaufort West in the Western Cape will experience completely different weather conditions as the weather service issued a veld fire warning.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” it warned.