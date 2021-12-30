Weather report: Flood warnings issued for Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.

Saws issued a orange level 5 warning for parts of Limpopo and Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

“These storms are expected to become severe and will be slow moving, resulting in heavy downpours that may lead to flooding and flash flooding in the northern and eastern parts of the province,” Saws said.

The weather service said its models indicate that 50-120mm of rain is expected over short periods in these areas.

This may be “significant, especially in those areas recently affected by thunderstorms”.

Saws said that the storms could lead to floods in settlements or on roads and bridges. It also warned motorists about slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for other parts Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

It said severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours could hit some areas in these provinces in the afternoon.

“These storms are expected to be slow moving and may result in rainfall accumulations of 30-50mm in a short period,” Saws said.

It warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to floods.

“Localised flooding of susceptible roads and low lying brides, as well as informal settlements, can be expected.”

Hail might also occur in parts of Mpumalanga, the weather service said.

KwaZulu-Natal

An orange level 5 warning was also issued for the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Some of the thunderstorms are expected to be severe and accompanied by heavy downpours, with strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning,” Saws said.

Saws was particularly concerned about fires and injury caused by the lightning. It also said motorists should be alert due to trees falling on the road.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for the central parts of the province.

It said localised flooding and lightning could be expected during the heavy downpours in these areas.

