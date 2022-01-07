Weather update: Gale-force winds and waves expected in Western Cape

Lethabo Malatsi

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued yellow level 2 alerts for strong winds and waves in Western Cape on Friday, warning that these conditions will continue into the weekend.

Western Cape residents can expect coverage across most of the province on Friday.

Western Cape weather updates

Gale-force winds

Residents should expect strong to gale force south-easterly wind reaching speeds of up to 60-70km/h with gusts of up to 80km/h are expected to occur over the south-western coastline of the Western Cape on Friday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Wind and Waves: Western Cape: 7 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/uqzBd8AWNK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 6, 2022

Furthermore, wave heights are expected to reach 3.5 to 4.0m between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas by Friday afternoon, with sea conditions expected to be very rough and choppy.

ALSO READ: Weather report: Flood warnings issued for Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN

“The impact of the weather will result in choppy and rough seas which will result in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and person watercraft (e.g. kayaks)” says SAWS.

Whereas, small vessels will take on water and capsize in locality can be expected.

Localised disruption of small harbours and ports as well as beachfront activities is also likely.

More Western Cape weather alerts

Meanwhile, yellow level 2 warnings were issued for gale-force winds in the Western and Northern Cape; the alerts are active until 8am on Saturday morning.

The SAWS said strong to near-gale-force south-easterly winds reaching speeds of up to 80km/h were recorded on Thursday between Alexander Bay and Hermanus.

The wind and wave conditions “are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Friday, and persist on Saturday” as well, the weather service said.