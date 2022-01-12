Level 2 warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, in parts of the Eastern Cape.

According to the weather service, this “could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges” in places over Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi District municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/UXOF4771uu— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 12, 2022

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather along the escarpment in the morning and evening with drizzle and fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers on the Highveld but scattered on the south-western Highveld. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, residents can expect cloudy weather in places along the escarpment in the morning with drizzle and fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the south-west.

North West and the Free State provinces will be partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, the weather will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine and warm in the west but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather along the south coast where it will be cool to warm, otherwise fine and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers over the Central Karoo District by the afternoon.



“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly north of Yzerfontein, otherwise fresh to strong south

easterly to easterly reaching gale between Table Bay and Hermanus, but light to moderate north westerly to westerly north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon,” said the weather service.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience cloudy weather in places in south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over interior, but scattered along the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly.

This as residents in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape experience cloudy weather in places south of escapement at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.



“The wind along the coast will be Gentle to moderate easterly in the extreme north at first, otherwise southerly to

south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon.”



This after residents in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, felt the wrath of severe thunderstorms and flash floods which left widespread damage on Saturday.