Level 6 warning issued for disruptive rain in Limpopo

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain over the Mopani and Vhembe districts in Limpopo.

According to the weather service, the disruptive rain on Thursday will lead to flooding of roads, formal and informal settlements, damages to low lying bridges, making communities temporarily not accessible.

Orange level 6 warning: Rain: Limpopo: 26 – 27 January 2022 pic.twitter.com/XnT4DezFzH— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 26, 2022

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

This after parts of the Western Cape recorded above 40°C temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the weather service: Stellenbosch recorded 41.8 °C, Wellington 44.4 °C, Malmesbury 44.1 °C, Paarl: 42.8 °C and Redelingshuys 44.9 °C.

Weather advisory for Thursday



Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool in the north-east where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south.

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east and north-east.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast at first, where morning fog is expected, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Foggy conditions along the west-coast at first, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot over the interior with light rain along the south-coast in the morning and the evening where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.



Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places in the morning otherwise fine and hot but cool along the coast. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east from late afternoon into the evening.



Eastern half of Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning otherwise south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.