Weekend rain expected over large parts of SA

The South African Weather Service says the wetter than normal summer rainfall season so far can mostly be ascribed to the presence of the current La Nina event.

“The current La Nina event is predicted to weaken towards the end of the summer season and ENSO neutral conditions are expected to set in during autumn. In the most recent set of seasonal rainfall predictions, the expected rainfall over South Africa for the remainder of this summer indicates enhanced probabilities for below-normal rainfall over the summer rainfall region, except over parts of the eastern interior, where the predicted rainfall outcome is uncertain,” said the weather service.

The West Coast District in the Western Cape and the Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape will experience “extremely high fire danger conditions” on Saturday, the weather service has warned.

Weekend rain expected in SA:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.



Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south-east. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

North West: Partly Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south-west where it will be partly cloudy.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool along the south coast at first becoming fine and warm by the afternoon. It will be very hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly but moderate to fresh south-easterly along the south coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cool in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine over interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Light and variable, becoming fresh south-easterly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in places south of escarpment with light rain along Wild coast, Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south westerly at first, becoming south easterly by afternoon, but north easterly from evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-westerly but fresh in the north, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.