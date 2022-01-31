Level 2 weather warnings issued for thunderstorms in Western Cape

Lethabo Malatsi

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued Yellow Level 2 warnings for thunderstorms in the Northern and Western Cape on 31 January 2022.

The alert is valid from 12pm on Monday, 31 January 2022 until 12am.

In addition, the weather service reported that severe thunderstorms with quick and heavy downpours are expected near Pofadder on Monday afternoon.

Weather alert impacts

The thunderstorms will lead to localised flash flooding of roads, especially dirt roads which will be “muddy and slippery”, said the weather service.

This was exacerbated by the severe showers and thunderstorms over these areas on Sunday afternoon.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: N and W Cape: 31/01/2022 pic.twitter.com/CDtzr6pERo— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 30, 2022

“Residents of the Northern and Western Cape should expect localised flash flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, leading to difficult driving conditions with the main concern being the N14 between Pofadder and Springbok and the dirt roads connecting the farming communities,” Saws reported.

It warned that the conditions can contribute to accidents and longer travel times on the road.

Damage to infrastructure and settlements should also be expected, as well as possible short term disruption to municipal and other essential services.

Gale-force winds, rough seas along coast

Earlier this month, south-westerly gale-force winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour were reported between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Winds eventually “dropped down” after two days, but wave heights increased to four or seven metres along the entire coastline.

This resulted in a spring tide when waves reached further up the beach.

Additional information by Cheryl Kahla.

