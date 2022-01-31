Level 2 warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Northern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

According to the weather service, this will result in localised flooding of roads as well as difficult driving conditions.

Heat wave conditions are expected in places over the West Coast District, Cape Metropole, western parts of Cape Winelands, Overberg and Little Karoo, said the weather service.

Weather advisory for other provinces:

Gauteng: Cloudy and warm.

Mpumalanga: Morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north, becoming scattered in the extreme south and Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers over the central parts, otherwise isolated. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Western Cape: Cloudy and warm with morning fog along the west and south coast, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy over the interior with showers and thundershowers where it will be hot to very hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-easterly south of Table Bay otherwise moderate north-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, becoming moderate north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated south of escapement. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north-east but scattered in the extreme south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.