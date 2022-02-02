Disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms expected in parts of the country

Siyanda Ndlovu

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for disruptive rain in parts of the country on Thursday.

The weather service said the impact of the disruptive rain is likely to be felt in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West Province and the Eastern Cape.

“Yellow level 2 of disruptive rainfall which could result to localised flooding of low lying areas and pooling of roads expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and the North West Province,” the weather service announced.

“Yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours, resulting in flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as some damage to infrastructure are expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.”

⚠️Yellow Level 2 Warning: Rain: W & N Cape: 02/02/2022 pic.twitter.com/dN7iiAVhOV— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 2, 2022

Weather advisory for Thursday:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered late afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme



Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers becoming scattered in the evening over the western Highveld areas.



Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld

North West Province: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the west.



Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the west.



Northern Cape: Morning fog patches expected along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, in the east but scattered in the extreme east where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy along the south-west and south coast where it will be cool with light rain and isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Cape Columbine and spreading to Lambert’s Bay by the afternoon, but strong east of Cape Agulhas until late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High



Western Half of Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.



Eastern Half of Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but

scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly reaching strong in places from the afternoon.

KwaZulu Natal: Fine and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise isolated, except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to

north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly south of Durban from late morning, spreading to Richard’s Bay by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme